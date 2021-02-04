Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by Peel police cruiser
Special Investigations Unit has begun probe into what happened
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a Peel police cruiser Wednesday night.
The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Chinguacousy Road, south of Williams Parkway, in Brampton.
The man, who was on foot at the time, was struck near the scene of an earlier two-vehicle collision, Peel police said in a series of tweets.
The officer behind the wheel of the cruiser was responding to an unrelated call when they hit the pedestrian.
The man was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. Police later said the injuries were no longer considered life-threatening.
Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, was called in and has invoked its mandate.
Witnesses or anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact the SIU or Peel police.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.