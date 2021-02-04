Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by Peel police cruiser

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a Peel police cruiser Wednesday night.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Chinguacousy Road, south of Williams Parkway, in Brampton.

The man, who was on foot at the time, was struck near the scene of an earlier two-vehicle collision, Peel police said in a series of tweets.

The officer behind the wheel of the cruiser was responding to an unrelated call when they hit the pedestrian.

The man was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. Police later said the injuries were no longer considered life-threatening.

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, was called in and has invoked its mandate.

Witnesses or anyone with potentially valuable information is asked to contact the SIU or Peel police.