Skip to Main Content
Employee who worked at Petro-Canada gas station in Brampton has COVID-19, mayor warns
Toronto

Employee who worked at Petro-Canada gas station in Brampton has COVID-19, mayor warns

An employee at a Petro Canada gas station in Brampton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

Patrick Brown says in tweet that gas station contains Tim Hortons outlet

CBC News ·
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is warning residents that an employee at a Petro Canada gas station in Brampton has tested positive for COVID-19. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

An employee at a Petro Canada gas station in Brampton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

The gas station, which contains a Tim Hortons outlet, is located at 11980 Highway 10, near Mayfield Road. 

In a tweet Sunday morning, Brown urges anyone who visited the location between March 9 and 20 to go into isolation.

"I would ask anyone who went here for gas, coffee or supplies to self isolate for 14 days," Brown said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News