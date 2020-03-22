Employee who worked at Petro-Canada gas station in Brampton has COVID-19, mayor warns

An employee at a Petro Canada gas station in Brampton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

The gas station, which contains a Tim Hortons outlet, is located at 11980 Highway 10, near Mayfield Road.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Brown urges anyone who visited the location between March 9 and 20 to go into isolation.

"I would ask anyone who went here for gas, coffee or supplies to self isolate for 14 days," Brown said.