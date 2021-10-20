Girl raced to hospital after being struck by driver in Brampton

Peel police say a girl has been struck by a driver in Brampton and taken to hospital via emergency run.

The collision happened near Thorndale Road and Rouge Street, a residential area near several schools, around 8:28 a.m.

Police said the girl was a pedestrian under the age of 16. She was raced to a trauma centre.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said, and the roadway has been shut down while officers investigate.