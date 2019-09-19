Pedestrian struck and killed in Brampton

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday evening, police say.

It happened around 8:40 p.m., Peel Regional Police said in a tweet, in the area of Wanless Drive and Queen Mary Drive.

The man was originally listed in life-threatening condition, but police later announced he had died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, investigators say.

Wanless Drive is closed westbound from McLaughlin Road and eastbound from Queen Mary Drive, police said.

Investigators are asking people to please use alternate routes.