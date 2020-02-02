Peel police seize guns, charge man, woman in connection with shooting in Brampton park
Man, 30 and woman, 24, are both from Brampton
A 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been charged in connection with a weekend shooting in a Brampton park, Peel police say.
The two, both from Brampton, face a total of 15 charges.
Police said, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man and woman walked into the English Street Park, near Main Street North and Williams Parkway, and allegedly opened fire before leaving in a vehicle.
Officers arrested the two a short time later after police identified the vehicle and pulled it over.
Police said they executed a search warrant on the man's home, found and seized a 45 caliber pistol, a 40 caliber pistol, an AR-15 rifle, 50 handgun rounds, 200 rifle rounds, 11 shotgun rounds, 11 firearm magazines and $3,000 worth of drugs.
The man and woman have both been charged with the following:
- Discharge firearm in reckless manner.
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm times three.
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon times eight.
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The two were held for a bail hearing and were scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Sunday.
Guns Seized and Arrest Made in Brampton Park Shooting - <a href="https://t.co/oYfSa8ZjNj">https://t.co/oYfSa8ZjNj</a> <a href="https://t.co/JKaQb00c5w">pic.twitter.com/JKaQb00c5w</a>—@PeelPolice