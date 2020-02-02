Skip to Main Content
Peel police seize guns, charge man, woman in connection with shooting in Brampton park
A 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been charged in a weekend shooting in a Brampton park, Peel police say.

Police said they searched the man's residence, found and seized a 45 caliber pistol, a 40 caliber pistol, an AR-15 rifle, 50 handgun rounds, 200 rifle rounds, 11 shotgun rounds, 11 firearm magazines and $3,000 worth of drugs. (Peel Regional Police)

The two, both from Brampton, face a total of 15 charges.

Police said, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man and woman walked into the English Street Park, near Main Street North and Williams Parkway, and allegedly opened fire before leaving in a vehicle.

Officers arrested the two a short time later after police identified the vehicle and pulled it over.

Police said they executed a search warrant on the man's home, found and seized a 45 caliber pistol, a 40 caliber pistol, an AR-15 rifle, 50 handgun rounds, 200 rifle rounds, 11 shotgun rounds, 11 firearm magazines and $3,000 worth of drugs.

The man and woman have both been charged with the following:

  • Discharge firearm in reckless manner.
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm times three.
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon times eight.
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.
  • Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The two were held for a bail hearing and were scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Sunday.

