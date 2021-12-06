Osler CEO explains how Peel Memorial will become city's 2nd ER as urgent care centre reopens

The urgent care centre at Brampton's Peel Memorial Centre reopened Monday as the head of the William Osler Health System explained for the first time how the facility will transition into the city's second full emergency department in the coming years.

"Our aim at Osler is to open the doors to the 24/7 emergency department the day Peel Memorial Phase 2 opens," Dr. Naveed Mohammad, the system's president and CEO, told CBC News. Phase 2 of the centre's redevelopment is scheduled to open in 2027.

Osler initially closed the urgent care centre in early 2020 to divert resources to Brampton Civic Hospital so it could take care of COVID-19 patients. As novel coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions are declining, and the community is mostly vaccinated, it's now reopened with plans to have it operate around the clock in the coming year.

"Our plan is to slowly increase the hours of it, so we can bring it up to a 24/7 urgent care centre in the near future," Mohammad said. "And it will then grow into a full-scale 24/7 emergency department."

While the provincial government announced an "eventual" emergency department as part of the $700-million Peel Memorial redevelopment, it was vague on how that would unfold. Brampton politicians and community advocates have been pushing to get more details, given that the city of 650,000 currently has only one full emergency facility.

For now, the urgent care centre is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. In 2022, it will return to normal hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., before gradually moving to a round-the-clock operation.

The redevelopment includes a seven-storey inpatient tower that will include 250 beds, connected to its main building. Mohammad said the two buildings together will form a hospital with space to expand to as many as 350 acute-care, rehabilitation, and post-acute-care beds, he added.

William Osler Health System CEO and president Dr. Naveed Mohammad explained how a few adjustments would convert the urgent care centre into a 24/7 emergency department during Peel Memorial's redevelopment. (James Spalding/CBC)

It means the 24/7 emergency department the province announced is a "small expansion and renovation of our current urgent care centre," Mohammad said.

The systems's Phase 2 redevelopment is expected to begin in 2023 and be completed four years later, Osler told Brampton city council on Nov. 2.

It's dependent on a few upgrades, Mohammed added, like an ambulance bay, a different waiting area, and a few adjustments to the fracture clinic.

"We'll try to time that such that it opens at the same time," he said. "Some small modifications will be made to convert it."

Additional adjustments include enhancing lab capacity and diagnostic imaging capacity.

Local levy to cover equipment costs

The City of Brampton is considering a special hospital levy prompted by Osler's funding request. Mohammad said such levies are common when constructing a hospital in Ontario.

"When you build a hospital, the actual bricks and mortar of the hospital, 90 per cent of the costs are covered by the province, and 10 per cent is covered locally," he said. But everything that goes in the hospital, from bed sheets to equipment, has to be completely covered by the local share, Mohammad added.

Osler estimates that local share to be $250 million. That would also include funding for a new cancer care centre, slated for construction at Brampton Civic Hospital.

The Osler Foundation is raising money for its half of the local share, while the city council debates a levy option for residents.

"We're going down that path because we think it gets us to the end goal quicker and ensures we get everything built on time and opened on time," Mohammad said.

Osler is also having ongoing discussions with the province for a third hospital, he said.