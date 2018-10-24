Man turns himself in to police after fatal crash involving newlyweds

A man accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly car crash involving two newlyweds has turned himself in to Peel Regional Police.

Investigators say the 23-year-old driver was responsible for a collision that killed a 30-year-old woman from Newmarket and seriously injured her 31-year-old husband.

Police say the couple had been married for one week at the time of the crash.

The collision happened on Oct. 21 at around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 50 and Castlemore Road in Brampton.

The accused driver fled the scene on foot, police say, and turned himself in two days later.

The man, from Nobleton, is facing four charges, including criminal negligence causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death.

Peel police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact their Major Collision Bureau.