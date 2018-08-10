Months after man found dead inside Brampton home, police lay murder charge

Peel Regional Police have laid a second-degree murder charge against a 23-year-old months after a slaying at a Brampton home.

Valentino Pauletto, 46, was found with obvious signs of trauma inside his home on Middleton Way on the afternoon of April 8. He died of his injuries at the scene, police said.

On the day of Pauletto's death, police charged a 36-year-old, of no fixed address, with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

On Thursday, police filed a murder charge against a young Brampton man, but provided little detail about what led to his arrest.

Investigators are still asking anyone who has information about the case to contact them.