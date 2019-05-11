2 Brampton moms hope new gun buyback program will get 50 guns off the streets

This Mother's Day, two Brampton, Ont. mothers are on a drive to give an unusual but special gift to people living in that city.

Tiffany Richards-Johnson and Chrissy Zammit say they are trying to raise money to launch a gun buyback program and give the gift of a safer community for all Brampton families.

Coun. Charmaine Williams (Wards 7 and 8) recently introduced a motion asking that money be found in the budget for the city to pay $100 per gun turned in, up to a maximum of $300 per person. The motion was defeated.

Although they were disappointed with the city's decision, the women have organized a non-profit organization called Unload Your Gun, with the goal of raising $5,000 and getting 50 guns turned in.

"As mothers we want a safer community for our families," Zammit told CBC News Saturday.

"We are aiming for about 50 to be turned in and if we surpass that amount then we'll diligently continue to raise some more money to provide for them as well."

Richards-Johnson and Zammit had hoped for a yes vote from the city, which they said would have given a boost to this year's gun amnesty program run by Peel Region police.

"We are very, very disappointed that it was turned down and unfortunately we have had some instances where [gun violence is] frequent here," Zammit said. "So we do want to see those numbers turn around and the violence stop."

Peel Regional Police run a gun amnesty program every two years. (Peel Regional Police)

"We have spoken to them [Peel Region police] about it and they are on board if we can raise the money to fund that."

Under the Unload Your Gun initiative people with unwanted guns would be asked to call Peel police, who would then visit their homes to retrieve the guns and issue a receipt.

Residents would then be required to mail a copy of their receipt to the Unload Your Gun organizers to be issued a $100 gift card.

"We're not trying to take the legal gun owners' guns away. We want to reach out to people who have unlicensed, unregistered firearms to dispose of them in a way that makes them feel safe," Richards-Johnson told CBC News.

"We don't want people who are registered to give away their guns if they don't want to. This is only for people who would like to dispose of the unwanted weapons."

Community safety is main concern

Williams said community safety is the number one concern for the people of Brampton, and unease among residents about an increase in gun violence promoted her to introduce the motion back in March.

She also noted that while the gun amnesty program run by Peel police brings in some guns, the yield has not been significant.

"I'd done some looking into gun buybacks [including] in Toronto and seen that they've had some great success … and I thought, we've never done one in Brampton so why not give it a try," Williams told CBC Toronto.

"I'm thinking when you add an incentive like Toronto had done back in 2000, you will get more people wanting to come out and turn in unwanted firearms. So that was my rationale to say, hey, why not run that here in Brampton."

Women inspired by Toronto program

Toronto police recently launched a three-week gun buyback program which has so far seen more than 1,300 guns turned in, a third of them handguns.

Under the program, any Toronto resident who wants police to pick up an operable registered or unregistered gun from their home will be paid $200 for a long gun and $350 for a handgun.

People who hand them over to police will not face a charge for possessing or unsafely storing a firearm. The guns will also be inspected to determine if they've been used in a crime.

The Toronto gun buyback program ends on May 17.

"We're hoping that Bramptonians would see the success of Toronto and would want to emulate that," Richards-Johnson said.