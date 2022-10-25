Brampton mayoral candidate Nikki Kaur says she's been 'terminated' from city job after losing race

A Brampton mayoral candidate who lost to Patrick Brown in the municipal election on Monday says she has been "terminated" from her job at the city of Brampton.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Nikki Kaur confirmed that she is no longer working for the city as the director of strategic projects, planning, building and economic development.

"I ran a strong campaign for mayor of Brampton to restore integrity and honesty at city hall. Last night, I finished second to Patrick Brown in the election. This afternoon, without explanation or notice, I was terminated from my employment at the City of Brampton," she said in the statement.

"I will not be silenced and will never stop standing up for what is right. I have retained legal counsel and will fight this injustice."

Kaur's mayoral campaign focused on Brown and she alleged financial irregularities under his leadership.

In an email on Tuesday, Paul Morrison, interim chief administrative officer for Brampton, told members of council that Kaur is no longer working for the city.

"We thank Gurdeep (Nikki Kaur) for her service at the city and wish her well in her future endeavors," Morrison wrote..

Brown won easily on Monday night, securing 59.65 per cent of the vote, according to unofficial results provided by the city on its website. Kaur came in second with 25.55 per cent of the vote.