Brampton mayor calls for more federal help after asylum seeker found dead in Peel Region

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is calling for more federal help to house asylum seekers, saying a man who sought refuge in Peel Region died while sleeping outside this week.

Peel Regional Police said the man in his 40s was found without vital signs in a tent in the area of Dundas Street East and Dixie Road in Mississauga on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. The coroner has deemed the death not to be suspicious, but a post-mortem has been ordered to determine the exact cause, police said.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference Thursday, Brown said urgent federal funding is needed to prevent the deaths of other asylum seekers in the region with winter around the corner. About 68 per cent of shelter residents in Peel Region are believed to be asylum seekers.

"When I got the news of a fatality yesterday, my heart broke," Brown said.

"We've just heard excuses from other levels of government that help is on its way. It's going to come, but it hasn't yet," he said.

"We're about to get into cold weather, and when you have up to 150 people sleeping outdoors, there will be more fatalities. And that blood is on our hands if we don't step up and help."

CBC Toronto has reached out to Immigration. Refugees and Citizenship Canada for comment but has not yet received a response. This story will be updated when a response is received.

WATCH | Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown makes plea for federal help:

'My heart broke:' Brampton mayor sounds the alarm after asylum seeker dies Duration 2:06 Featured Video Mayor Patrick Brown spoke with reporters Thursday about the 'pressures' Peel Region’s shelter system has been facing since July with an increase in asylum seekers. This comes a day after an asylum seeker was found dead in a tent in Mississauga.

Brown, accompanied by a number of community leaders, said the shelter system in Peel Region is beyond its capacity of 500 people, housing nearly 1,500.

The mayor said municipalities cannot run a deficit and that means the pressure on the region's shelter system has now turned the situation into a crisis. The region didn't turn anyone away until this year, he said.

Up to 150 asylum seekers sleep outside in Peel nightly

Up to 150 asylum seekers sleep outside every night in Peel Region, Brown said, adding there is a "pending humanitarian disaster" without more federal help.

"This cannot wait another month. This cannot wait weeks. My worry is that next week, if we don't have help immediately, we're going to see fatalities in our region," Brown said.

Brown said Peel regional officials have had three meetings with Marc Miller, Canada Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, but nothing yet has come of the meetings. He said he got a call from the minister on Thursday to say help is coming.

The mayor said an emergency report will be presented to Peel Regional Council on Nov. 23, outlining past efforts and seeking approval to implement new and immediate solutions.

In a statement on Thursday, Brown said: "We are actively collaborating with all levels of government, community partners, and neighbouring municipalities to secure the essential funding needed for more beds and support services."

'A sad day,' pastor says

Senior Pastor Eddie Jjumba, who volunteers at Dominion Church International in Toronto, said the man who died was from Nigeria.

"It's a sad day. It's a gloomy day and it's a day that we had hoped would never come," he said.

Jjumba said a federal reception centre that would welcome asylum seekers is needed in the Greater Toronto Area.

"Everybody has been saying that, 'Guys, if you don't really change what you're doing, somebody might die.' And they say that a death of one man is a death too many. I would even specifically say, a death of one Black man is a death too many."



