Brampton mayor calls for CCTV cameras on Highways 410 and 403 following shootings

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is calling on the Ontario government for help in getting CCTV cameras installed along Highways 410 and 403 in Peel region to help police curb gun violence.

His request comes after a deadly shooting on a Highway 410 exit ramp to Derry Road in Mississauga on Oct. 22.

One man, Giovanni Delahaye, 28, died at the scene on the northbound off ramp. Two others, a 17-year-old boy and 26-year-old woman, were seriously injured. All three were stopped at a traffic light when another vehicle pulled up beside them and someone began firing.

In a news release on Sunday, Brown said closed circuit television cameras can make a difference when it comes to police investigations.

"Being a safe city is a core priority for our city council and we will continue to focus on providing the necessary resources to keep Brampton a safe city to live, work and play," Brown said in the release.

"The recent targeted gang shootings on the 410 have in part been due to the lack of cameras and the quick ability to vacate the scene. We can't permit blind spots like this that gangs are obviously taking advantage of."

At its Friday meeting, the Peel police services board passed a motion saying it wants to work with the Ontario government to get approval and funding for CCTV cameras in the wake of violent crimes in Peel region.

The motion says such cameras have proven to reduce the amount of crime and help with police investigations.

The Ontario government has not yet responded to a CBC Toronto request for comment.