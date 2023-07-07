Brampton man who posted online video of himself speeding has car impounded

A Brampton driver who posted a video online showing himself going more than 140 kilometres above the speed limit has been charged and his car has been impounded, Peel police say.

Police say they were made aware of a viral video circulating last month in which a 22-year-old man driving a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette was racing a green motorcycle in the area of Steeles Avenue and Airport Road.

The driver reached speeds of 226 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, police said in a news release Friday.

With the help of the video, officers were able to identify the driver and his car. On June 30, he was arrested and charged with seven offences, including stunt driving, racing and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Police also suspended his license and impounded his Corvette.

The driver was released with conditions and will appear at Brampton's Ontario Court of Justice in August.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the motorcyclist or who has information or dashcam video to contact them.