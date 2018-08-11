Skip to Main Content
1 dead, 1 in custody after Mississauga stabbing

A 24-year-old Brampton man is dead and another man is in custody after a stabbing in Mississauga, police said.

A man was taken to custody following a fight near Hillcrest Avenue and Hurontario Street

Police say a 24-year-old man was sent to a local hospital following a fight in Mississauga Friday evening, who later succumbed to his injuries. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Officers were called to a disturbance near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Hurontario Street around 8 p.m. on Friday. 

Peel police Const. Danny Marttini said there was an altercation between three people that sent one victim to a local hospital with a stab wound.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

One person was taken into custody by police, Marttini said. 

Const. Danny Marttini said Peel police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. (Paul Smith/CBC) 

"Given the turn of events, we absolutely want to make sure we have covered everything off," Marttini said.

Investigators have identified a number of people of interest and the homicide unit is following up with those individuals, she added.

Police are asking anyone in the area at the time of the stabbing to contact them.

"All those little pieces of information bring that together, and that will bring this to an end," Marttini said.

