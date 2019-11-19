Man facing charges after alleged sexual assault on international student

A man from Brampton, Ont., is facing multiple charges after an alleged sexual assault against an international student.

Toronto police allege the man befriended the student, telling her he could help her set up Canadian bank accounts.

They say the woman travelled to Toronto from out-of-province last week to meet the accused in a local hotel room, at which time they allege he sexually assaulted her.

Police allege the man took photos of the student and threatened both her and her family.

The 28-year-old accused is facing one count each of sexual assault, uttering a death threat, extortion and voyeurism.

Police say they believe there may be other victims and they're encouraging anyone with information to come forward.