Brampton man, 23, dies following single-vehicle accident, police say
Brampton man, 23, dies following single-vehicle accident, police say

A 23-year-old Brampton man died following a single-vehicle accident, Peel police say. 

The crash happened near Finch Avenue West and Kenview Boulevard

CBC News ·
Finch Avenue West is closed between Steeles Avenue East and Darcel Avenue following a single-vehicle accident, according to Peel Regional Police. (CBC)

According to police, the crash happened near Finch Avenue West and Kenview Boulevard around 7:00 p.m. Monday. 

Police say the man died in hospital. 

Finch Avenue West is closed between Steeles Avenue East and Darcel Avenue. 

Police say drivers should expect delays in the area as the Major Collision Bureau investigates. 

