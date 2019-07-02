Brampton man, 25, dead after being pulled from water at Wasaga Beach on Canada Day

A Brampton man, 25, is dead after he was pulled from the water without vital signs at Wasaga Beach on Canada Day, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The suspected drowning occurred in what is known as Beach Area 1 on Monday evening, according to Const. Hayley Warren of the OPP's Wasaga Beach detachment.

Warren said the man had gone to Wasaga Beach with some friends, went swimming and failed to return. She said police believe he was trying to swim to a landmark, a water buoy about 150 metres from shore, when he disappeared.

His friends called police at about 7:45 p.m. when they noticed he had not returned, and police in a watercraft patrol boat located the man in the water and transported him to shore, she said.

Emergency crews performed CPR but the man could not be revived, Warren said. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Next of kin are being notified.

Police are continuing to investigate. The man's name has not been released.

Warren could not say how long the man had been in the water before he was discovered.