Brampton man, 42, dead after possible drowning in Lake Huron
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a possible drowning in Lake Huron.
Police were called to the main beach at Grand Bend late Saturday morning.
Police were called to the main beach at Grand Bend late Saturday morning.
They say lifeguards pulled a 42-year-old of Brampton resident from the water and was transported by Lambton Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to a local hospital where the person was later pronounced dead.
The name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
With files from Canadian Press
