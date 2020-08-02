Brampton man, 42, dead after possible drowning in Lake Huron

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a possible drowning in Lake Huron.

Police were called to the main beach at Grand Bend late Saturday morning.

They say lifeguards pulled a 42-year-old of Brampton resident from the water and was transported by Lambton Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to a local hospital where the person was later pronounced dead.

The name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.