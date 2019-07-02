Police identify Brampton man who drowned at Wasaga Beach

Ontario Provincial Police have identified a Brampton man who drowned at Wasaga Beach on Canada Day.

Rupesh Narula, 25, had gone swimming alone in what is known as Beach Area 1 on Monday evening and failed to return, according to Const. Hayley Warren, spokesperson for the OPP's Huronia West detachment.

Narula was pulled from the water without vital signs.

The OPP termed it an "accidental" drowning and police do not think drugs or alcohol were involved in any way, Warren said on Tuesday.

"At this time, it's not ruled to be suspicious," she said. "And as far as the investigation is concerned, drugs and alcohol were not a factor."

Man had some experience as a swimmer, police say

Police believe Narula was trying to swim to a water buoy about 150 metres from shore when he disappeared. His friends called police at about 7:45 p.m. when they noticed he had not returned.

"The only information I've been given is that he had walked out, swam out, at which point, there appeared to be some sort of struggling, and then he never returned," she said. "His friends, after a few minutes, became concerned and then contacted emergency personnel."

Narula had some experience in the water but was not a professional swimmer, she added.

With the help of emergency crews, including paramedics from Simcoe County and firefighters from Wasaga Beach, police commandeered a personal watercraft, searched the area and located Narula in the water, she said.

He was brought to shore, where emergency crews performed CPR, and he was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Next of kin have been notified.

Warren could not say how long Narula had been in the water before he was discovered. Police are continuing to investigate.