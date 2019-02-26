26 computers stolen from new homeless shelter for youth, Brampton man charged

A Brampton man is facing theft and firearm charges after the theft of thousands of dollars worth of computers from a new homeless shelter for youth slated to open in Scarborough next month.

Toronto police are looking for another man in connection with the break-in. The YouthLink Youth Transition Home and Emergency Shelter, due to open March 15, is on Warden Avenue north of St. Clair Avenue East.

Thieves stole 26 HP computers, three microwaves, two 50-inch Samsung TVs and a Bosch hammer drill. Police said the property has not been recovered.

The break-in occurred early Sunday, according to police. Two men used a silver minivan to move most of the property. One man returned twice to the shelter in a grey sedan.

Police found firearm in suspect's home

On Monday, officers from Toronto police's 41 Division identified a suspect and carried out a search warrant at his residence. Inside his home, police found a firearm.

The man, 20, is charged with: three counts of break and enter; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; careless storage of a firearm; and careless storage of ammunition.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The shelter will have 10 emergency shelter beds and 41 transition long-term beds, plus a kennel with space for at least six dogs. It will have a computer room. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

The shelter, housed in a single-storey building under renovation, is for people aged 16 to 24.

It will have 10 emergency shelter beds and 41 transitional long-term beds, plus a kennel with space for at least six dogs. YouthLink, a registered charity that will run the shelter, is a youth mental health agency in Toronto.

The facility will be Scarborough's only youth homeless emergency shelter. It has a computer room.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).