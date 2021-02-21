Brampton man charged with attempted murder in alleged stabbing of mother

A 29-year-old man from Brampton is facing an attempted murder charge after an alleged weekend attack on his mother.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the family home on Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of a disturbance.

They said they found a woman suffering from a stab wound at the home. She was taken to hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Police alleged the woman's son fled the home on foot and was arrested later that day.

He is now facing one count of attempted murder and three counts of breaching probation.