Victim in fatal Brampton shooting identified as Gurjot Dhaliwal, 20

Peel Regional Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Brampton Tuesday night as 20-year-old Gurjot Dhaliwal, and are appealing to the public for any information on the incident.

Police were called to the area of Orenda Court and McCallum Court around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Officers arrived to find Dhaliwal suffering from "obvious signs of trauma," Const. Bancroft Wright said.

Dhaliwal was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment, but died of his injuries.

Investigators believe there are witnesses who have not yet spoken with police.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact their homicide and missing persons bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stopers by calling 1-800-222-8477.