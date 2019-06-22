Skip to Main Content
Victim in fatal Brampton shooting identified as Gurjot Dhaliwal, 20
Peel Regional Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Brampton Tuesday night as 20-year-old Gurjot Dhaliwal, and are appealing to the public for any information on the incident.

Dhaliwal was shot on Orenda Court at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday

Police were called to the area of Orenda Court and McCallum Court around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of gunfire, where Gurjot Dhaliwal was found suffering from a gunshot wound. (Peel Regional Police)

Police were called to the area of Orenda Court and McCallum Court around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Officers arrived to find Dhaliwal suffering from "obvious signs of trauma," Const. Bancroft Wright said.

Dhaliwal was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment, but died of his injuries. 

Investigators believe there are witnesses who have not yet spoken with police.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact their homicide and missing persons bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stopers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Officers first to the scene on Orenda Court found the 20-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries. (Jon Hanley/CBC)
