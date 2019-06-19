Police probe fatal shooting in Brampton

A male is dead after a shooting in Brampton late Tuesday night, according to Peel police.

Officers were called to Orenda Court around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

When police arrived, they found the male suffering from "obvious signs of trauma," said Const. Bancroft Wright.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment, where he died of his injuries. No further information about the victim was immediately available, according to Wright.

Peel police's homicide and missing persons unit has taken control of the investigation.

Anyone with information, video or images of the shooting is asked to contact Peel police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.