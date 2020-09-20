Peel police investigating possible kidnapping after woman was forced into vehicle yelling 'help me'

Peel police are investigating a possible kidnapping in Brampton that happened on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Creditview Road and Wanless Drive just after 10 p.m. when a caller reported an altercation between two males and one female that resulted in the female being forced into a vehicle.

The caller said the victim was yelling "help me, help me," as she was being forced into black Audi, police say.

The only description that police gave of the female is that she has long, curly hair. Police did not give any description of the two males involved in the incident.

Police identified two possible suspect vehicles after reviewing video surveillance from a nearby business.

Peel police released similar photos of the suspect vehicle. They say a black Audi was last seen travelling northbound on Creditview Road and a red sedan, possibly a late model Lexus, was seen following behind from the scene. (Peel Regional Police)

They say a black Audi was last seen travelling northbound on Creditview Road and a red sedan, possibly a late model Lexus, was seen following behind from the scene.

Investigators are appealing to the driver and possible passengers of the vehicles to contact police.

Witnesses or drivers with dashcam video who were in the area between 9:45 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. on Saturday are also asked to reach out to police.

Anyone else with information is asked to call investigators with the 22 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau or anonymously at Peel Crime Stoppers.