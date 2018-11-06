Brampton's integrity commissioner resigning due to links to Patrick Brown

Brampton's integrity commissioner is resigning from his position, saying in a letter he must step down because of his links to Patrick Brown, Brampton's mayor-elect.

In an Oct. 23 letter to the city clerk, Guy Giorno says he will resign as integrity commissioner and lobbyist registrar on Feb. 28, 2019. Until that time, he writes that he will delegate another person to deal with any matters involving Brown.

Brown, the former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader, defeated Brampton's current mayor, Linda Jeffrey, by 3,901 votes to capture the October election.

Giorno said he has known Brown for decades and they have worked together in the past.

"This places me and the new Council [in] an unusual position — one that was never in the contemplation of City Council, me, or, I daresay, Mr. Brown, when I was originally appointed to office," Giorno's letter states.

"Perception is important. Public confidence in the Integrity Commissioner's objectivity is essential."

Patrick Brown stands on stage with his wife Genevieve Gualtieri after winning the election for Brampton mayor on Oct. 22. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Giorno says in his letter that he believes this is the first Canadian instance of an integrity commissioner resigning due to an election result.

"While this step makes me the first integrity commissioner in Canada to resign to avoid the perception of conflict following an election result, it is the responsible and ethical imperative," he writes.

Giorno was chief of staff to Stephen Harper, Mike Harris

Giorno, who is also a partner with Ottawa's Fasken law firm, provides limited details in the letter about his relationship with Brown.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Giorno was national campaign chair for the federal Conservatives in 2011, chief of staff for Prime Minister Stephen Harper from 2008 to 2010, and chief of staff for former Ontario Premier Mike Harris from 2000 to 2002.

Brown was a MP for Barrie in Harper's government.

Brampton city council appointed Giorno as integrity commissioner in April 2017. He is the third integrity commissioner since the office was established in 2011.

According to the city of Brampton's website, the integrity commissioner acts as an "independent key advisor" to council and is responsible for providing education and advice to council members. The integrity commissioner also presides over investigations into complaints.

