Brampton firefighters rescue woman, boy from house fire but both injured

Brampton firefighters rescued a woman and child from a house fire on Tuesday night but both suffered significant injuries, Peel paramedics say.

The woman was critically injured, while the boy was seriously injured. Both are listed in stable condition in hospital, according to Peel police. The boy is believed to be five years old, according to paramedics.

The two-alarm fire broke out in a house on Nevada Court, near Bovaird Drive East and Nasmith Street. Emergency crews were called to the house at about 7:50 p.m.

Police said investigators believe the fire began in the basement, where the woman and child were trapped.

Const. Kyle Villers, spokesperson for Peel police, said firefighters had to battle the flames to reach them.

Paramedics took the woman and child to hospital.

Roads have been closed in the area and police are urging motorists to seek alternate routes.