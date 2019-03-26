Man dies following house fire in Brampton
A man has died following a fire at a house in Brampton, Ont., Saturday night, Peel Regional Police say.
Victim was taken to hospital but later died, police say
Shortly before 9 p.m., fire and other emergency personnel were called to the area of Ray Lawson and Stalbridge Avenue for reports of a fire.
Police said one male victim was taken to hospital where he later died.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIRE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIRE</a> UPDATE<br><br>- Male adult from earlier fire call has succumbed to his injuries<br>- PR190116625 <br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#brampton</a>—@PeelPoliceMedia