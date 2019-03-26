Skip to Main Content
Man dies following house fire in Brampton

A man has died following a fire at a house in Brampton, Ont., Saturday night, Peel Regional Police say.

Victim was taken to hospital but later died, police say

Shortly before 9 p.m., fire and other emergency personnel were called to the area of Ray Lawson and Stalbridge Avenue for reports of a fire. (Peel Regional Police)

Shortly before 9 p.m., fire and other emergency personnel were called to the area of Ray Lawson and Stalbridge Avenue for reports of a fire.

Police said one male victim was taken to hospital where he later died.

