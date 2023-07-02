Man in critical condition after house fire in Brampton

A man is in critical condition following a house fire in Brampton Sunday afternoon, police say.

Peel Regional Police and Brampton Fire and emergency services responded to a residential fire on Penny Royal Crescent at around 2 p.m.

Peel Regional Police Const. Tyler Bell said the fire happened in the basement unit of the house.

"Fire personnel entered the home and retrieved [an] elderly male … suffering from significant injuries," Bell told reporters near the scene of the fire.

"He was located without vital signs, however they did manage to regain a pulse on scene and he's since been transported to a trauma centre and is in critical condition."

Bell said the fire service has completed their role and the investigation has been taken over by Peel police's 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau.

He said the Ontario Fire Marshall will attend the scene on Monday.