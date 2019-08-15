Brampton house explosion caused by exploding alcohol still, police say

A house explosion in Brampton that sent four people, including a one-year-old girl, to hospital on Tuesday was caused by an exploding alcohol still, Peel police say.

According to a news release issued Thursday morning, the still was found in the basement of a semi-detached home on Herdwick Street.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 1:30 p.m., and found four people with injuries.

Police said a one-year-old girl received second-degree burns in the blast, while three adults — two men and one woman — were suffering from minor burns and smoke inhalation.

All three were taken to hospital, and remained overnight as a precaution, police said.

On Wednesday, a 57-year-old Brampton man was arrested and charged with arson by negligence, police said.

He was released on a promise to appear, and is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton at a later date.