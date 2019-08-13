Child, 5, seriously injured in Brampton house explosion

Four people, including a five-year-old child, were injured in a house explosion in Brampton on Tuesday, emergency officials said.

According to Peel police, a call came in about an explosion in the area of Humberwest Parkway and Cottrelle Boulevard around 1:26 p.m.

The child was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Peel paramedics are on scene and are assessing three more patients. All four people have burn injuries, paramedics said.

None of the victims are believed to be in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

According to police, the scene is now under control and residences on either side of where the incident happened have been evacuated.

There is not yet any word on what caused the explosion.

Fire inspectors are heading to the scene to assess structural damage, police said.