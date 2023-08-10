Woman speaks out after 'excruciating' procedure at Brampton hospital, says details not properly communicated

A Caledon, Ont., woman is seeking accountability after undergoing the "most excruciating" experience of her life at Brampton Civic Hospital.

Terri-Ann Perras, 33, said she received no sedation or pain medication before the procedure, in which she was given a ureteral stent to help treat a kidney stone. A ureteral stent is a thin tube used to help urine pass from the kidneys to the bladder.

The pain she experienced was like nothing she had ever felt before, she said.

"I describe it as, quite literally, the most barbaric thing I've ever been through," Perras told CBC Toronto. "I have laboured and birthed four children … I know what pain feels like, but this was something that I could have never even imagined in my lifetime."

Perras was admitted to the hospital a few days before the procedure for kidney stone pain. After speaking with a urologist, it was decided she would receive a kidney stent to help manage the pain while she waited for an operation to remove the stone.

Perras, pictured here with her family, says her husband stayed home to look after their children while she had the procedure. In hindsight, she wishes they had made other arrangements so he could have been present to advocate for her. (Submitted by Terri-Ann Perras)

Perras said the doctor treating her told her she would be given anesthetic or pain medication, but that didn't happen.

Another doctor performed the procedure and later told her the process typically doesn't involve anesthetic, she said.

Perras told CBC Toronto the details of the procedure weren't fully communicated to her ahead of time. As a result, she says, she was not able to give informed consent for the treatment, despite signing a hospital consent form.

'I literally felt incapacitated'

Perras said she was handed the consent form moments before the procedure and signed without reading it. In hindsight, she wishes she brought her husband to advocate for her, but says he was at home with their children.

"That was probably the biggest mistake I ever made," she said. "I couldn't even tell you what that form said …I literally felt incapacitated at that moment. I had no idea what was going on."

Now, Perras wants the hospital to take accountability for what happened.

An email response to CBC Toronto from William Osler Health System — a hospital system that includes Brampton Civic Hospital — said, "We strive to deliver safe and compassionate care for every patient we treat."

The hospital declined to comment on Perras's case citing patient privacy but assured that they offer "a timely and comprehensive patient relations process for addressing concerns and offering support."

Perras's procedure took place at Brampton Civic Hospital, part of the William Osler Health System, which declined to comment on the case citing patient privacy. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Dr. Rob Robson, a patient safety scientist and physician, says proper consent is integral in health-care settings and is a much more involved process than simply signing a form.

"Consent is not a matter of getting a signature on a piece of paper," he told CBC Toronto. "Physicians and others in health care must obtain a patient's consent and that must be informed. They must understand what the risks are and what the procedure entails."

There are emergency situations in which implied consent can be accepted, such as when a patient is unconscious, but in non-emergency situations – even when the patient is in an extreme amount of pain– health-care professionals should take the time to obtain informed consent, Robson said.

Perras says her procedure wasn't an emergency.

Obtaining informed consent is federal law

Informed consent is an issue Canada's top court took up decades ago, Robson said.

"A series of Supreme Court of Canada decisions in the 1980s laid out very clearly the absolute need for a patient to provide informed consent when they're undergoing treatment or a procedure. And also described in quite a bit of detail these sorts of issues that need to be considered," Robson explained.

He also stressed that consent is key to maintaining trust between health-care professionals and patients.

Dr. Rob Robson says taking the time to obtain informed consent is integral to maintaining trust between health-care professionals and patients. (CBC)

"I can tell you with absolute certainty that this is a factor which leads patients to delay consulting hospitals, emergency departments, physicians, clinics, and so on," Robson said.

He feels that proper consent discussions are often disregarded or truncated because of the strain the health-care system is currently under.

"The situation where we now expect, for instance, a nurse in an intensive care unit to look after two to three to four times as many patients as they used to, is simply a recipe for disaster," he said "It's a way to guarantee that safe care cannot be provided."

Province facing anesthesiologist shortage

Dr. Rohit Kumar, the chair of Ontario's Anesthesiologists, agrees. He's concerned about the impact a lack of resources and things like staffing shortages — including a looming anesthesiologist shortage — will have on patients.

According to the Ontario Medical Association, a shortage of anesthesiologists could mean more operating room closures across the province. The association also says the number of new anesthesiologists trained in recent years hasn't kept up with demand.

"We need funding to advance innovative models of care so that we can provide more efficient care in new ways that are perhaps cheaper for the system and better for the patient," Kumar told CBC Toronto.

In a recent email to CBC Toronto the Ministry of Health said the provincial government know its needs "to plan for the future needs of our health-care system," outlining its recent move to develop what it calls an integrated capacity and health human resources plan for Ontario. The plan will analyze gaps in the system and look at what the province needs over the next 10 years to address growing health-care demands.

In February, the federal government announced it would invest $73.97 billion in funding over 10 years to improve health care in Ontario.

Perras said she's aware that what she went through could stem from resource limitations in the health care system.

"We see it on the news, we hear it," she said. "We know that we have a shortage of nurses. We know that our health-care system is broken."

But she wants people to know how those system breakdowns can affect patients on an individual basis and wants things to change so that no one else has to endure the pain she felt.

"The whole system needs to change," she said.