Brampton man who died following 'unprovoked attack' identified as Surajdeep Singh

A Brampton man who died after what police are calling an "unprovoked attack" has been identified as 22-year-old Surajdeep Singh.

"Surajdeep Singh was a young man with a bright future," Peel Regional Police Supt. Martin Ottaway said in a news release Friday.

"He was simply trying to return to his residence from his place of worship, when he was the victim of an unprovoked attack that tragically took him away from his family."

Emergency services were called shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday about an unconscious man found on a pathway near Queen Mary Drive and Heathwood Drive in Brampton.

Officers arrived to find Singh with "obvious signs of trauma."

He was taken to a local hospital with no vital signs and pronounced dead soon after.

A 16-year-old from Brampton has been charged with second-degree murder, police say. The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teen was due in court for a bail hearing Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau or contact Crime Stopper anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).