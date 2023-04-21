Man dies in hospital after shooting in Brampton

A man has died in hospital after a shooting in Brampton on Thursday evening, Peel police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Bramsteele Road and Rutherford Road South. Police were called to the area at about 7:11 p.m.

The man was taken a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, and died shortly afterwards. Peel paramedics said the man is believed to have been in his mid-30s.

Police said no one else was injured.

No suspect information has been released.

Police say their homicide bureau has been notified.

Officers are expected to provide more details later Thursday night.