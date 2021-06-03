Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of wife on Brampton trail

A man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of his wife on a trail in Brampton on Wednesday.

Peel Regional Police were contacted around 9 p.m. about a woman found unconscious on a trail near Ross Road and Temple Hill Road in Brampton. Police arrived to find the woman suffering from signs of trauma, police said in a news release.

Paramedics attempted to help but the woman died at the scene. Police have identified her as Dalbir Randhawa, 64, of Brampton.

Speaking to reporters at the scene Thursday, Const. Danny Marttini shared details of what police believe occurred.

"The couple went for a walk earlier that evening, and obviously failed to return," she said. "Some circumstances must have unfolded, which caused this altercation to go to this level in which it appears he took her life."

Randhawa's 64-year-old husband was arrested and is being held for a bail hearing. Police say he will attend court in Brampton on June 3.

Investigators additionally are asking for public assistance in the investigation.

"This was a tragic loss of life which will carry rippling impacts for family, friends, and our community," Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said. "Our sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragedy and the loss of Dalbir Randhawa."

Anyone with any information, dashcam or video footage is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Person Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 3205.