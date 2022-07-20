Man dead, another arrested in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police are looking into the death of a man in Brampton Wednesday morning.

Police have closed off several roads while an investigation takes place.

Const. Donna Carlson says police responded to reports of a male with possible injuries at around 8:30 a.m. near Wanless Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

She says emergency services attended the site and found a man with severe injuries. Carlson says he was eventually pronounced dead on scene.

Another man has since been taken into custody, police say.

Carlson says Wanless Drive is closed both eastbound and westbound, from Winston Churchill Boulevard to Heritage Road.

"[The closures] going to last for quite some time," says Carlson.

Police say its homicide and missing persons unit has taken over the case.