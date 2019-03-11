Brampton hit and run leaves man in life-threatening condition

A man is in hospital in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in Brampton early Sunday, Peel police say.

The pedestrian was found in the southbound lanes of West Drive near Clark Boulevard. Police were called to the scene at about 4:30 a.m.

Paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel police, said the vehicle failed to remain to the scene and police do not know what kind of vehicle it was.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashboard camera video or security camera video.

West Drive is closed between Orenda Road and Clark Boulevard as officers from Peel police's major collision bureau investigate.