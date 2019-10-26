1 male in life-threatening condition, 2 seriously injured following hit and run in Brampton
Emergency crews were called to the area of Elgin Road and McLaughlin Road for reports of a collision
Three male pedestrians were injured in a hit and run in Brampton Saturday evening, Peel police say.
Paramedics say around 6:16 p.m. they were called to the area of Elgin Road and McLaughlin Road for reports of a collision.
One of the victims was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, while the other two were transported to a local hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle — described as a white Jeep Cherokee with broken tail light — fled the scene, police said.
Elgin Drive is closed between McLaughlin Road and Marc Court.
