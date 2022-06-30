There's smart, then there's 100% smart. Meet a Brampton high school student who aced Grade 12

David Zhuang, a 2022 graduate from Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary School in Brampton, Ont., received a perfect score of 100 per cent in his top six grade 12 classes. CBC Toronto attended Zhuang’s graduation ceremony to learn more about his accomplishments.

Earning a 100 per cent average score is no easy achievement but this Brampton, Ont. high school graduate did just that.

David Zhuang graduated from Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary School on Wednesday, with a perfect score of 100 percent in his top six subjects: English, Calculus, Advanced Functions, Chemistry, Biology and Business Management.

"I feel like that mindset of actually enjoying what was being taught has really motivated me to learn more and be successful in school," Zhuang said.

Zhuang will study computer science at the University of Waterloo this fall.

CBC Toronto went to his graduation ceremony to learn more about his accomplishments and what his plans are for the future.