There's smart, then there's 100% smart. Meet a Brampton high school student who aced Grade 12
Grade 12 student David Zhuang graduated from Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary in Brampton on Wednesday after achieving a perfect average score. Zhuang got 100% in English, Calculus, Advanced Functions, Chemistry, Biology and Business Management.
David Zhuang will study computer science at the University of Waterloo this fall
Earning a 100 per cent average score is no easy achievement but this Brampton, Ont. high school graduate did just that.
David Zhuang graduated from Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary School on Wednesday, with a perfect score of 100 percent in his top six subjects: English, Calculus, Advanced Functions, Chemistry, Biology and Business Management.
"I feel like that mindset of actually enjoying what was being taught has really motivated me to learn more and be successful in school," Zhuang said.
Zhuang will study computer science at the University of Waterloo this fall.
CBC Toronto went to his graduation ceremony to learn more about his accomplishments and what his plans are for the future.
