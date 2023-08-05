Organizers of Brampton cricket tournament say city has fan base to support permanent facility

As a major cricket tournament wraps up in Brampton this weekend, organizers say the city has the fan base to support a permanent facility for the sport.

Jason Harper, director of the Global T20 Canada cricket tournament, said on Friday that teams have been playing in a makeshift stadium in Brampton, but the sport has a "steady" fan base in the city and the hope is that it will get a permanent facility. Brampton last hosted the tournament in 2019.

"We'll get there and one day we will have a purpose-built cricket facility that will see us host international competitions on a more regular basis," Harper told CBC Toronto.

Harper said the city has been incrementally improving the cricket field at the Brampton Sports Park, CAA Centre Sports and Entertainment Complex, 7575 Kennedy Rd S., where the tournament is located. The Canadian men's event runs until August 6.

"We are constantly and incrementally improving the standard that we have," he said.

With the intent of building a "multi-purpose" cricket facility, the City of Brampton has launched an expression of interest process for companies interested in taking on the challenge of transforming what it calls City Lands, a site located by Highways 410 and 407, following a public survey that closed on Feb. 28.

The cricket facility would have 20,000 seats for spectators, the city says in a request for expression of interest document.

Brampton 'growing hub for cricket,' councillor says

Rowena Santos, regional councillor who represents Wards 1 and 5 in Brampton, said in a June 15 news release that Brampton is a "growing hub for cricket users, partnerships, facilities and events."

She added: "Continued investment in enhancing our local cricket infrastructure will ensure we meet our community's current needs, while supporting future talent in having access to the amenities they need to grow within the sport."

Jason Harper, the GT20 tournament director, says: 'We'll get there and one day we will have a purpose built cricket facility that will see us host international competitions on a more regular basis.' (Patrick Swadden/CBC)

Harper said the city has done a good job of getting the field up to standard and field conditions haven't deterred international players from coming.

"The players haven't been complaining. We've had a couple of days where the rain kind of slowed us down, because we don't have full-time drainage, but again, incremental improvements, one step at a time. Each year, if we get better, we'll get to a point where we're all happy," he said.

The tournament is being broadcast to 110 countries around the world. This year, organizers project that the sporting event will have a television audience of about 150 million people worldwide. Organizers said an estimated 90 per cent of the audience is outside North America. In 2019, the event had an estimated 120 million viewers.

Six teams are taking part this year and the teams include top-tier international cricket players who are playing alongside some of the best players in the GTA.

Jeremy Gordon, a Toronto resident who plays for the Brampton Wolves, said the international players are raising the profile of the sport.

"Having some of the international stars come here and play with us, so we can actually rub shoulders with them, gain some insights and knowledge, it can only take our game to the next level," he said.

Gordon said the conditions aren't the best in the world but they are improving.

"It's a big improvement from season one, season two, now season three, I think it's a great improvement and things only go up from here to be honest."

Cricket fans take in a match between the Mississauga Panthers and Toronto Nationals at the Global T20 tournament in Brampton on July 26, 2023. (Patrick Swadden/CBC)

This tournament, now in its third year, features six teams from across Canada: Toronto Nationals, Mississauga Panthers, Brampton Wolves, Montreal Tigers, Vancouver Knights and Surrey Jaguars.

Each team is eligible to have six international players including two marquee stars, four players from associate nations, and six Canadians.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said in the release that cricket is booming in the city and the tournament has drawn international attention to Brampton.

"We recognize the importance of investing in access and enhancements, especially for our youth development, and we continue to see the return as the sport continues to unite, grow and thrive in our community," Brown said.