Brampton girl hurt after pickup truck slams into house

A girl in Brampton was taken to hospital late Monday after the driver of a pickup truck that had just slammed into two parked cars then careened into the side of a house.

The sequence of crashes happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Edenbrook Hill and Bovaird drives, Peel police said.

The girl, who was inside the house when the pickup struck it, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police were not able to provide her age early Tuesday.

The male driver of the truck initially ran from the scene, but was eventually arrested with the help of a canine team. Police were not able to say Tuesday if any charges had been laid against the driver.

A male passenger in the truck was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.