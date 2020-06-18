4 people with life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash, including 2 children
Police called to the area of Torbram Road and Country Side Drive around 12:15 p.m
Four people including two children suffered life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash in Brampton, Peel Regional Police say.
Police were called to the area of Torbram Road and Country Side Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.
That's where they say they located one man, one woman, and two children with critical injuries. There's no word yet on their ages.
Police say they initially requested an air ambulance but later cancelled that request because all four people were transported to hospital by paramedics.
