Brampton food delivery driver dies in hospital after violent Mississauga carjacking, police say

A food delivery driver has died of his injuries in hospital after he was attacked, left by the side of a road and his vehicle stolen in a violent Mississauga carjacking, Peel police say.

Peel Regional Police have identified the driver as Gurvinder Nath, 24, of Brampton.

In a news release on Monday, police said Nath was working in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road at 2:10 a.m. on July 9 and had arrived at a delivery address when he was confronted by unknown people and a "physical altercation" took place.

The unknown people fled the area in Nath's vehicle and left him by the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics took him to a trauma centre, where he died on Friday, five days after the attack.

Anyone who was in the area and saw the attack, or who has dashboard camera footage, is urged to call Peel's homicide and missing persons bureau or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.

