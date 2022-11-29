Brampton bans personal fireworks following surge of complaints
City planning to launch a Diwali celebration complete with fireworks
Residents of Brampton, Ont. will no longer be allowed to set off personal fireworks after city councillors approved a recommendation for a ban following a surge in complaints.
The new ban, which was approved by councillors during a late public meeting Monday night, amends the city's current bylaw to immediately prohibit the use and sale of fireworks.
Brampton received 1,491 calls related to fireworks in 2022, up from 492 in 2018, according to city Coun. Dennis Keenan, who introduced the motion.
The film industry and city-run events are excluded from the ban.
Coun. Guratap Singh Toor, who seconded the motion, told the meeting that councillors "heard loud and clear, even through the election campaign, about the issue."
Until the motion passed Monday night, only short-range fireworks — ones that only travel three metres — were allowed on private property in Brampton on Victoria Day, Canada Day, Diwali and New Year's Eve.
None of the people who spoke at delegations prior to the vote were in favour of the ban.
Brampton is planning to add an annual city-run Diwali celebration event with fireworks, similar to those on Canada Day and New Year's Eve in 2023.
Mayor Patrick Brown said residents should be able to celebrate holidays safely, without disruption, excessive noise or debris.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?