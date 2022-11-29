Brampton bans personal fireworks following surge of complaints

Residents of Brampton, Ont. will no longer be allowed to set off personal fireworks after city councillors approved a recommendation for a ban following a surge in complaints.

The new ban, which was approved by councillors during a late public meeting Monday night, amends the city's current bylaw to immediately prohibit the use and sale of fireworks.

Brampton received 1,491 calls related to fireworks in 2022, up from 492 in 2018, according to city Coun. Dennis Keenan, who introduced the motion.

The film industry and city-run events are excluded from the ban.

Coun. Guratap Singh Toor, who seconded the motion, told the meeting that councillors "heard loud and clear, even through the election campaign, about the issue."

Until the motion passed Monday night, only short-range fireworks — ones that only travel three metres — were allowed on private property in Brampton on Victoria Day, Canada Day, Diwali and New Year's Eve.

None of the people who spoke at delegations prior to the vote were in favour of the ban.

The ban won't mark a complete end to fireworks.

Brampton is planning to add an annual city-run Diwali celebration event with fireworks, similar to those on Canada Day and New Year's Eve in 2023.

Mayor Patrick Brown said residents should be able to celebrate holidays safely, without disruption, excessive noise or debris.

"We have heard the concerns of our community regarding the fireworks bylaw, and it is our goal that by amending it, we will all enjoy our holidays safely," he said in a statement.