1 dead, 3 taken to hospital after Brampton fire

One person is dead and three others hospitalized after a 2-alarm fire in Brampton Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East at 9:40 a.m.

Peel police said one person has been pronounced dead.

One woman and two children were taken to hospital in stable condition, paramedics say.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.