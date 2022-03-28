3 children, 2 adults found dead in Brampton house fire

Three children and two adults were found dead after a fire ripped through a house in Brampton Monday morning.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Conestoga Drive and Sutter Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. for reports of a fire.

The three-alarm fire made for a "difficult entry" for crews upon arrival, Boyes said.

Boyes said a total of five people were found dead at the home — three children and two adults.

One person was able to get out of the house and was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Peel Regional Police said two other adults were able to leave the house without physical injuries.

"This was a challenging fire on arrival. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames," Boyes said. "Unfortunately, it has been a tragic outcome. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family."

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will be investigating the fire. (David Ritchie/CBC)

"My prayers & condolences are with the family & friends who have been impacted by this devastating fire on Conestoga Dr in Brampton. Also grateful for the tireless efforts of our first responders who faced very difficult conditions," Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said in a tweet Monday morning.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie also said she was "heartbroken" to learn about the fire.

Boyes noted that the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will be investigating.

Conestoga Drive between Sandalwood Parkway East and Cranmore Court is closed, Peel police said.

Extremely saddened to report that 2 adults & 3 children have lost their lives in this tragic fire. One additional adult has been transported to hospital. Our thoughts & prayers go out to all the impacted family & friends. <a href="https://twitter.com/BramptonFireES?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BramptonFireES</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BPFFA1068?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BPFFA1068</a> mourns with you. <a href="https://twitter.com/CityBrampton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityBrampton</a> <a href="https://t.co/ImvUsM5VM8">https://t.co/ImvUsM5VM8</a> —@ChiefBoyes