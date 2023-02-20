Content
Man dies in Brampton apartment fire

Peel Regional Police say a man has died following a fire in Brampton Monday morning.

Crews responded to fire shortly after 8 a.m. Monday

Firefighters and a fire truck parked outside an apartment building.
First responders at the scene of an apartment fire Monday morning that left one man dead and several others suffering from smoke inhalation. (Rob Krbavac/CBC)

A man has died in hospital following an apartment fire in Brampton Monday morning, according to Peel Regional Police. 

Police said the call came in at 8:21 a.m. to a residential building near the intersecion of Kennedy and Tullamore roads. 

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead. 

Paramedics said several other people were assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation. 

There are road closures in the area and police are asking drivers to take alternate routes. 

