Man dies in Brampton apartment fire

A man has died in hospital following an apartment fire in Brampton Monday morning, according to Peel Regional Police.

Police said the call came in at 8:21 a.m. to a residential building near the intersecion of Kennedy and Tullamore roads.

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Paramedics said several other people were assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation.

There are road closures in the area and police are asking drivers to take alternate routes.