Man arrested after fatal Brampton fire

Peel police say a man is in custody after an elderly woman's body was found at the scene of a fire in Brampton Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on McLaughlin Road near Vodden Street just before 4 a.m.

When they got there, five of the six occupants of the home were outside. Fire crews quickly found a woman's body inside.

"There was an elderly female who is deceased at this time, and we do have a 34-year-old man in custody in relation to this," Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters at the scene this morning.

Mooken did not provide any more details, and would not speak to the relationship between the man and the rest of the people in the home.

The homicide and missing person's bureau has taken over the investigation, Mooken said. Officials are now investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about what happened or security camera video in the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.