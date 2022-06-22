Police identify 2 men fatally shot outside Father's Day event in Brampton

Police have identified the victims of a fatal shooting outside a Father's Day event in Brampton over the weekend.

The shooting left 28-year-old Kenroy Andre Benjamin from Bolton and 40-year-old Sheldon Taylor from Whitby dead, Peel Regional Police say.

Bolton was pronounced dead at the scene, while Taylor died in hospital.

Police were called to the Chandni Convention Centre on Gateway Boulevard at about 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find two men outside the venue suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say there is no suspect information available but believe the shooting to be "an isolated incident."

Anyone with information or who has surveillance or dashcam footage is being asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).