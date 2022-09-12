Man shot and killed inside vehicle in driveway of Brampton home

A man was killed in Brampton early Monday in what investigators believe was a targeted shooting, Peel police say.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Veterans and Wanless drives.

Const. Heather Cannon, spokesperson for Peel police, said the victim was inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home when he was shot. He died at the scene.

Cannon did not provide any further information about the victim. Investigators currently do not have a description of the shooter or shooters.

Police will be on scene for most of the day, Cannon said, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The shooting marks Peel Region's 22nd homicide of 2022.