Man, 28, shot to death through front entrance of Brampton home
Toronto·Updated

The shooting happened at around 4:40 a.m. in the area of Yately Street and Clockwork Drive.

Home belongs to victim's parents, Peel police say

CBC News ·
Police were going door to door in the neighbourhood looking for witnesses and surveillance video. (Linda Ward/CBC)

A 28-year-old man was shot to death through the front entrance of a home in Brampton early Monday, Peel police say.

The shooting happened at around 4:40 a.m. at a residence in the area of Yately Street and Clockwork Drive, in the westernmost part of the city.

The rounds were fired from outside the home, said Const. Danny Marttini, though it is unclear if the shooter was in a vehicle or on foot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The residence belongs to the victim's parents, Marttini added. Three other adults were inside at the time, but no one else was hurt in the shooting. 

Homicide investigators have taken over the case, she said.

Officers will be going door to door in the neighbourhood this morning looking for potential witnesses and surveillance video.

No suspect information was available in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

With files from Linda Ward

