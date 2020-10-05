Man, 28, shot to death through front entrance of Brampton home

A 28-year-old man was shot to death through the front entrance of a home in Brampton early Monday, Peel police say.

The shooting happened at around 4:40 a.m. at a residence in the area of Yately Street and Clockwork Drive, in the westernmost part of the city.

The rounds were fired from outside the home, said Const. Danny Marttini, though it is unclear if the shooter was in a vehicle or on foot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The residence belongs to the victim's parents, Marttini added. Three other adults were inside at the time, but no one else was hurt in the shooting.

Neighbour Jaspreet Multani says he heard two shots. His 28 year old neighbour was shot dead. <a href="https://t.co/GvyfGFDnuL">pic.twitter.com/GvyfGFDnuL</a> —@LindaWardCBC

Homicide investigators have taken over the case, she said.

Officers will be going door to door in the neighbourhood this morning looking for potential witnesses and surveillance video.

No suspect information was available in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.